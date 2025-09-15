Southwest monsoon began its withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan on Sunday — three days ahead of the normal date of September 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, making it the earliest such retreat in a decade. Monsoon withdrawal begins in West Rajasthan; earliest in 10 years: IMD

“Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Rajasthan today,” IMD said in a press release. “Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab and Gujarat during next 2-3 days.”

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn with the fulfilment of IMD’s criteria: development of an anti-cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan at 1.5km above mean sea level; no rainfall over the region for five consecutive days; and reduction in moisture content of the atmosphere over the region up to the middle troposphere.

According to IMD, the line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passes through Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Barmer.

HT had reported on September 13 that monsoon may start withdrawing from India as early as September 15, marking its earliest retreat in a decade. Last year, the monsoon started withdrawing on September 23, and in 2023, on September 25.

“Monsoon withdrawal commencement is near normal this time. So we cannot really say it’s early in that sense. We can declare commencement of withdrawal when rainfall stops, humidity reduces and there is anticyclonic winds. We are expecting such conditions over West Rajasthan from September 15,” M Mohapatra, director general of IMD, had said on Friday.

This year, the monsoon made its onset over Kerala on May 24 — eight days ahead of schedule — and made remarkably rapid progress over the next two days, covering large parts of the country.

So far, there is 7% excess rain over the country with 20% deficit over east and northeast India; 32% excess over northwest India; 11% excess over central India; and 7% excess over peninsular India.