More than 170 MBA aspirants submitted forged results in Mumbai

At least 170 students seeking admissions to master of business administration (MBA) and master of management studies (MMS) courses submitted fake marksheets of two national entrance tests, with five of them even securing admissions in top B-schools in the city, including Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).

The issue came to light after the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell received a complaint about discrepancies in the merit list via email.

The cell has started an inquiry into the matter and sent notices to five students. It will decide action against the alleged offenders after consulting the Admission Regulating Authority (ARA).

Director of JBIMS Kavita Laghate said, “We have reported to the CET cell that one student was admitted [on the basis of fake result].”

Many of these students, who took the AIMS Test for Management Studies (ATMA), conducted by Hyderabad-based Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT), conducted by Delhi-based All India Management Association (AIMA), furnished forged marksheets that showed them scoring over 99 percentile, securing top positions among 37,881 candidates in the state’s merit list for All India quota seats.

“We received a complaint about discrepancies in the merit list through email. Following the complaint, we launched an enquiry and requested the two organisations to verify their results.

“We will rectify the merit list based on their response,” said an official from the CET cell, on condition of anonymity.

Officials from AIMA and AIMS said they checked the results of students who applied on the basis of their respective exams and have responded to the state authorities.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 02:29 IST