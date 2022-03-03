Morning brief: 1 million people fled Ukraine since Russian invasion, says UN and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

1 million fled Ukraine in 7 days, biggest refugee crisis in 100 years, says UN

The UN refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. Read more

Delhi: Healthcare services improved greatly from early Covid days, say experts

Two years since Delhi recorded its first case of Covid-19, several doctors, nurses, paramedics and frontline workers said healthcare services have improved greatly from the initial days when they battled the virus with limited protective gear and amid worries of personal safety and the well-being of their families. Read more

'Please, stop': MP on minister's ‘students unwilling to leave Ukraine’ claim

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday slammed the blame-game over the evacuation of stranded students in Ukraine after Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said that many students did not want to leave Ukraine as universities refused to conduct online classes. Read more

Shahid Kapoor pens note for ‘little bitto’ Sanah Kapur, Mira Rajput shares stunning pictures of the bride. See here

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have congratulated his sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding. Sanah is the daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak and got married to actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. Read more

'Fidel Edwards stared at Virat and he was blowing kisses to him through the helmet’: Gavaskar recalls Kohli’s Test debut

After wrapping the T20Is on an emphatic note, Rohit Sharma and his unit will look to carry forward the momentum when India take on Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, starting from March 4 in Mohali. Read more

Newly adopted cat finally feels at home with dog siblings. Watch cute video

Humans who have pets often have a difficult time at the juncture when they decide to adopt more furry babies. These are the times when they can't understand if the new pets or the old ones will warm up to each other in a way that they all can co-habit peacefully. Read more

Watch| Scindia in Bucharest assures evacuated students of quick departure; Minister meets Romania PM

