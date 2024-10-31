Morning briefing: India, US NSAs discuss security initiatives; Canada top cop on criminal gangs in India, & more

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke on Wednesday to discuss enhancing collaboration for global and regional stability, especially in the Indo-Pacific. They highlighted advancements in their bilateral partnership, including the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and the Indian Ocean Dialogue. Dig deeper NSA Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan (File Photo)

Amid ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme suggested that Canadian criminals might be directing operations in India. During a parliamentary committee meeting, he discussed the diplomatic dispute that escalated following allegations against India related to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen labeled a Khalistani terrorist by India.

The Latest News

Delhi air pollution: Anand Vihar AQI turns 'severe' on Diwali morning; special teams formed to enforce firecrackers ban

US, India discuss key security initiatives, roadmap for clean energy partnership

India News

Are 'Canadian criminals' directing operators in India? What RCMP head told MPs

Is Muhurat trading October 31 or November 1? Check NSE, BSE timings

Global Matters

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda and her new boyfriend Philip Vaughn spotted on romantic NYC date night

Trump's celeb hate game: Beyonce booed at Green Bay rally as Latino stars like Selena Gomez hit back at Puerto Rico joke

Entertainment Focus

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates a career milestone with the success of Stree 2, which she says has brought validation after years of ups and downs. Reflecting on her journey, Kapoor expressed gratitude for the audience's appreciation, saying she's savoring the recognition and staying grounded. With her recent ascent as India's second most-followed celebrity on Instagram, she acknowledges the responsibility her platform brings but embraces it as a positive influence. Kapoor, who recently visited Delhi to launch ASICS' Skyhand OG sneakers, shared fond memories of the city, which she calls her "second home" due to her family ties there.

Sports Matter

England cricket captain Ben Stokes recently revealed that his home in Castle Eden, North East England, was burgled while he was playing a Test series in Pakistan. Stokes' wife, Clare, and their children, Layton and Libby, were inside during the incident on October 17, but were unharmed. The masked burglars stole valuable and sentimental items, prompting Stokes to appeal for public assistance on X to help retrieve the irreplaceable belongings. Stokes mentioned that CCTV footage of the burglary has been handed over to the police, though further investigation details remain undisclosed.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the evening.