Is stock market open today? Check all details about Muhurat trading at BSE, NSE

Muhurat trading is a special one-hour session held at an auspicious time on Laxmi Puja during Diwali. According to India's two prime stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Muhurat trading window has been scheduled for Friday, November 1. Muhurat trading, the custom on the day of Diwali where markets open for a short while for Laxmi puja, is sometimes used as a reference point to record how the markets fared in a year(PTI)

However, the regular trading session will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali that day and only the one-hour long Muhurat trading session will be held in the evening.

Muhurat trading session: What's the timing?

The Muhurat Trading session is scheduled between 6pm and 7pm on Novermber 1 and it marks the commencement of the new Samvat 2081, according to the circulars issued by the exchanges.

The session pre-opens from 5.45pm to 6 pm.

The Muhurat trading session consists of all the market segments that include equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options (F&O), securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and so on, all within that slot of one hour.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has also announced Muhurat trading on the same day and time with a client code modification session from 6pm to 7:15pm.

What is the history of Muhurat trading?

The BSE was the first exchange to formalise the practice, with the NSE following suit over time. The tradition, however, goes back a long tome with the belief that investments made during this time will bring prosperity for the coming year.

