Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda and her new boyfriend Philip Vaughn spotted on romantic NYC date night

Melinda French Gates is embracing a fresh start with her new boyfriend, entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, as they celebrate their romance with a stylish dinner in NYC! Just after going public with their relationship, the former Mrs. Bill Gates lit up Le Bernardin in Midtown Manhattan, where the couple was spotted hand in hand, wearing a bright smile on their face. FILE PHOTO: Philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates (R) and his wife Melinda listen to the speech by French President Francois Hollande, prior to being awarded Commanders of the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool/File Photo (REUTERS)

Melinda French Gates and new beau turn heads at NYC Dinner

Just hours after Melinda Gates was seen stepping off a helicopter with entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, the former Microsoft programmer took her out for a cozy date night in New York City, marking the debut of their new romance.

The couple was spotted arriving in an SUV at the French restaurant Le Bernardin, where Vaughn sweetly assisted Melinda as she got inside. According to Page Six, the pair looked smitten, walking hand in hand and sharing lighthearted conversation as they made their way to dinner.

Melinda Gates, 60, was married to billionaire Bill Gates for 27 years before they decided to part ways in 2021. Currently, Bill is in a relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. Earlier, Melinda expressed that she was open to dating three years after their divorce. In the interim, she began dating Jon Du Pre, a former Fox News correspondent.

Who is Philip Vaughn?

Vaughn spent nearly nine years as a programmer at Microsoft from 1999 to 2008. He is now the founder and chairman of Tavour, a craft beer delivery company he launched in 2011. Vaughn worked as a programmer at Microsoft for nearly nine years, from 1999 to 2008. Today, he’s the founder and chairman of Tavour, a craft beer delivery service he started in 2011.

The separation of Melinda and Bill Gates was anything but smooth, with Melinda revealing that Bill's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were among the “many factors” that contributed to their split. “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she told CBS in 2022. The ex-couple shares three kids, Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 22, and son Rory, 25.

Bill Gates girlfriend

Meanwhile, Gates, who faced accusations of infidelity in his ex-wife's divorce filing—claiming he had an affair with a Microsoft employee in 2019—is now in a relationship with Paula Hurd. The couple has made their romance public and is frequently seen together at various events. They were recently spotted at a family gathering hosted by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Gates and Hurd began dating after his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021. Paula Hurd is the mother of two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly, from her late husband.