Diddy accuser slapped with court’s order to reveal her name or lawsuit will be dismissed

A Jane Doe, who is accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault at a party two decades ago, has been ordered to disclose her identity. If she fails to do so, her lawsuit will be dismissed, ruled the New York judge. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the Southern District has given the woman a timeline of a few days to submit her identification to the court. While the judge recognised Doe's right to privacy, she emphasised that taking legal action against a prominent figure comes with the expectation of accountability. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy'. Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing October 10, 2024. (AFP)

Diddy accuser asked to reveal identity

Days after Sean "Diddy" Combs faced six new lawsuits, with attorney Tony Buzbee hinting at around 100 more on the horizon, the rapper's legal team argued that the identities of these accusers should be made public.

In a ruling obtained by Page Six, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil stated that Jane Doe, who filed her lawsuit anonymously, has chosen to “accuse a famous person of engaging in heinous conduct approximately twenty years ago” and also claims that several businesses were complicit in that conduct. As a result, the judge ruled that Doe “has not carried her burden to show that she is entitled to” anonymity.

Doe has until November 13 to refile her lawsuit using her real name. Judge Vyskocil recognised Doe's right to keep her private life intact because her claims were quite sensitive. However, she also stressed that there's a need for accountability when making such serious claims against a public figure.

Diddy accused of sexual assault and murder threats

Represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is also handling 120 other lawsuits filed against the music mogul arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual misconduct, the woman claims that Diddy invited her and a friend to a private party for a work-related meeting. Once they arrived, the Bad Boy Records producer allegedly threatened them with violence if they did not comply with his sexual demands.

Buzbee is also representing numerous other cases in which Diddy has been accused of assaulting multiple women, minors, and even men. The alleged "freak-off" parties are a primary concern in these cases, with reports suggesting that Combs hosted these events to exploit individuals and coerce them into sexual activities with powerful figures.

On October 30, Sean Combs faced a new bombshell allegation, this time involving the assault of a 10-year-old man in 2005. This lawsuit is one of two filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in a Manhattan state court on the same day. The complaint, brought forth by a California plaintiff known as John Doe, claims that he was a budding actor and rapper when a consultant arranged an "audition" with Combs at a New York hotel. The lawsuit alleges that after Doe expressed his willingness to “do anything” to achieve success, Combs reportedly offered him a drugged soda, pushed him down, and coerced him into performing sexual acts.