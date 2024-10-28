Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hollywood hurt by limited film production incentives, California proposes to more than double it

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2024 11:45 AM IST

California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed increasing the money for film and television production incentives to $750 million annually from $330 million

Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed increasing the money available for film and television production incentives in California to $750 million annually from $330 million, his office said on Sunday.

The iconic Hollywood Sign is pictured in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 17, 2024.(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
The iconic Hollywood Sign is pictured in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 17, 2024.(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Newsom's office said the tax credit expansion was to lure some lost filmmaking production back into Hollywood's home state, which has recently been affected by limited tax credit funding and increased competition.

California lost an estimated $1.6 billion in production spending due to limited tax credit funding between 2020 and 2024, Colleen Bell, the Director of the California Film Commission, said.

"California needs to keep pace with competing states and nations in providing aggressive tax incentives," Bell added.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //