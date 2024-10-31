US, India discuss key security initiatives, roadmap for clean energy partnership

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a phone conversation on Wednesday emphasizing the need for enhanced collaboration to ensure global and regional stability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The discussion highlighted the progress made in the bilateral partnership, including the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval held an extensive conversation on Wednesday.

Deepening Defence Cooperation

The US and India are rapidly expanding their military cooperation, with a focus on critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced sensor development, unmanned systems, quantum physics, and undersea domain awareness. This partnership is expected to play a crucial role in protecting and advancing a shared vision of a free, open, and rules-based global order.

Key Areas of Collaboration

During their discussion, Sullivan and Doval expressed their commitment to deepening the US-India partnership, highlighting the upcoming iCET Intersessional and the Indian Ocean Dialogue as pivotal platforms for collaboration. Both officials acknowledged the progress made in recent years and reiterated the importance of these initiatives in fostering innovation and cooperation between the two nations.

The conversation also touched on opportunities for enhanced collaboration in vital areas such as clean energy supply chains and defense cooperation. With both countries facing shared challenges in a rapidly changing global landscape, the leaders underscored the significance of working together to address common concerns and bolster security in the region.

- Clean Energy Supply Chains: Exploring opportunities for joint development and cooperation in clean energy.

- Defense Cooperation: Enhancing partnership through co-production and co-development of major defence systems.

- Indian Ocean Dialogue: Fostering closer collaboration on maritime security and regional issues.

- Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET): Accelerating and scaling up commercial technologies with military applications.

The US-India partnership is poised to become a cornerstone of regional stability, with India's growing commitment to playing a more engaged international role, including in the Indo-Pacific Quad.