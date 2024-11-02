Most Indian firms say sanctions by US unlikely to have an impact

Many of the 19 Indian companies sanctioned by the United States for trading with Russian firms said they remain largely unaffected, citing their focus on Russian markets and the absence of Indian government restrictions on such trade. The US Treasury Department building in Washington, DC. (AFP)

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals on October 30, including 19 Indian companies, for allegedly “supporting Russia’s military industrial base”. The sanctions block all US-based or US-controlled properties of these entities and require reporting to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). American citizens and entities, and non-citizens within the US, are barred from conducting transactions with the sanctioned organisations.

“Hardly 30% of our ₹15 crore turnover depends on Russia. The rest of our business is domestic,” said Ajeet Samani, owner of Maharashtra-based Khushbu Honing. “We are not doing any business with the US, so we are not really affected. I am getting paid in rupees, not in dollars or euros.”

The US Treasury alleges Khushbu Honing shipped advanced machine tools to Russia-based Unimatik, which reportedly supplies the Russian defence sector with CNC machines which are used to automate the movement of industrial machines using software. “As of January 2024, US-designated, Russia-based Limited Liability Company AK Microtech sought to evade sanctions by purchasing microelectronics equipment via Khushbu,” the department stated.

TSMD Global, a Delhi-based firm with annual revenue exceeding ₹10 crore, was sanctioned for allegedly shipping controlled items worth $430,000 (roughly ₹3.6 crore) to Russian companies. “We don’t know who is sanctioned and who is not. We purchase from the open Indian market and then export it”, said director Rahul Kumar Singh. “We can’t control where electronic components are then used”.

On Friday, he did not know if the company would continue to work with the sanctioned Russian companies. “If we are getting business from there and our government’s relations with that country are okay, why shouldn’t we?”

But Singh is clear that if the Indian government imposes restrictions, TSMD Global will stop, but it has not thus far.

Praveen Tyagi, director of Meerut-based Shreegee Impex Private Limited, said that his company was not affected by the sanctions because his company, which has an annual turnover of about ₹70 crore, deals only with Russia. The Treasury department said Shreegee had listed a Russian company sanctioned by the US, Kamaz Publicly Traded Company, as one of its customers and said that it had sent “hundreds of high-priority dual-use items, including aviation-related parts, as well as transmission belts and rubber products for automobile assembly, to Russia-based manufacturers”. Tyagi said that his company supplied transmission belts and hoses to Russian companies but not aviation-related products, and that Kamaz was not his customer.

The owner of Bangalore-headquartered Emsystech, Tirumala Raja, too said that he was not affected as his company was only importing small electronic components from the US and there are not many dealings with American clients. “Whatever components we have bought from the US, they are meant for use in India only because of the geopolitical issues. We exported some microprocessor components and other components to Russia that we imported from Hong Kong in 2022 but they were related to medical electronics, nothing defence related,” he said. This company has an annual turnover of about ₹20 crore, as per Raja.

The Treasury Department said that Emsystech had sent over 800 shipments, including of electronic integrated circuits and tantalum capacitors, to Russia-based end-users such as U.S.-designated Basis Trade Prosoft LLC, a supplier of industrial computers, components for automated process control systems, and radio-electronic components.

Of the 19 sanctioned companies, at least two --- Gujarat headquartered Galaxy Bearings Limited and Haryana headquartered Lokesh Machines --- are publicly listed companies. Lokesh Machines’ clients include American companies such as John Deere and Cummins, Sweden’s Volvo, and Japan’s Honda and Suzuki. HT has reached out to both companies with a detailed questionnaire.

The sanctioned companies include Mumbai-based Shreya Life Sciences Private Limited for shipping US-trademarked technology worth tens of millions of dollars, including advanced servers designed for AI. On October 28, Bloomberg had reported that Shreya exported 1,111 units of Dell’s Technologies Inc.’s most-advanced servers worth $300 million to Russia through two Russian trading companies, including Mein Chain Limited which was also sanctioned by the US Treasury Department. 998 of these servers contained Nvidia’s high-end processors optimised for AI.