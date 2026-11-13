Motorcycle-borne men snatch 1 kg gold from jewellery shop owner in Thiruvananthapuram

Around 1 kg of gold was snatched from a jewellery shop owner by two motorcycle-borne men while he was returning home from work in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday, police said.

Thieves snatch 1 kg gold from jeweller near Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram

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The incident took place near Chalai market in the city around 10.35 pm on Thursday.

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Investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects, with visuals suggesting that two more people travelling on another motorcycle may also have been involved.

The jewellery shop owner, Nandakumar, said he was carrying the gold to his home for melting and purification purposes. “I was going on my Chetak scooter after closing the shop. The robbers came close and suddenly snatched the bag containing the gold. They sped away and I couldn’t catch them. I immediately informed the police,” he said.

The police officer said that while the jewellery shop owner had alleged in his complaint that two kilograms of gold had been stolen, the quantity recorded in the documents was around 1 kilogram.

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{{^usCountry}} City police commissioner Arul RB Krishna told HT, “The theft took place when the jewellery shop owner was returning home with the gold. The thieves had planned it and knew the exact time he would go home. We are checking the CCTV visuals and looking for enhanced visuals to spot the number plate of the bike used by the thieves. We don’t have any suspects yet.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} City police commissioner Arul RB Krishna told HT, “The theft took place when the jewellery shop owner was returning home with the gold. The thieves had planned it and knew the exact time he would go home. We are checking the CCTV visuals and looking for enhanced visuals to spot the number plate of the bike used by the thieves. We don’t have any suspects yet.” {{/usCountry}}