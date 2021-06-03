Mountbatten's last plan for independence: All you need to know about the June 3, 1947 plan

Lord Mountbatten, India's last Viceroy, released a plan on the country's independence from the British on June 3, 1947. The plan, also known as the Mountbatten Plan, came to be celebrated as the 'last plan for independence'.

Mountbatten was appointed Viceroy to India to speed up the process of transfer of power by the then British prime minister Clement Atlee. After his 'Dickie Bird Plan', under which he proposed that the provinces be declared independent successor states and be allowed to choose whether to join the constituent assembly or not, was opposed by Jawaharlal Nehru, he decided to abort it and come up with the June 3 plan.

Here is all you need to know about the Mountbatten Plan:

- The June 3 plan announced that India would be splitting into two nations after its independence -- India and Pakistan. The division came into effect on August 15, 1947.

- The plan included the principles of partition and gave autonomy and sovereignty to both India and Pakistan. It also gave the nations the right to form their own constitution.

- Under this plan, the Princely states, such as Jammu and Kashmir, were given a choice to either remain independent or join India or Pakistan.

- Unlike the Dickie Bird Plan, this plan was accepted by both the Congress and the Muslim League.

- The Indian Independence Act of 1947, which was passed in the British Parliament and received the royal assent on 18 July 1947, was drafted based on the Mountbatten Plan. - According to this plan, the British monarch would no longer use the title ‘Emperor of India’ and the British Parliament could not enact any law that would be binding on either of the two nations.

- Until the formation of new constitutions, the Governor-General was made a constitutional head. He was made responsible for assenting to laws passed by the constituent assemblies of the nations as part of this plan.