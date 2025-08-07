MP: 4 men held for gang raping woman, assaulting her partner in Sidhi forest area

Bhopal: Four men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang raping a 20-year-old woman and assaulting her male partner in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi, police said. The four suspects — Lole Yadav (21), Krishna Murari Rawat (31), Vikas Rawat (27), and Dhiresh Vishwakarma (27) — are all residents of rural areas of Sidhi. (Representative photo)

The woman had gone to Badhaura Shiv temple with her partner on Tuesday. While returning, they had parked their bike in a forest area of Kathoutha to click pictures, superintendent of police (SP) Ravindra Verma said.

“The four accused, who were roaming in the forest, struck the man on his head with a cane causing him to fall down. Two of the accused then dragged the woman into the forest, followed by others. She was raped for nearly two hours, beaten and threatened not to report the incident,” Verma said.

The couple, who managed to escape from the spot later, fled to a nearby village for help. “The man was bleeding from his head while the woman was barely able to stand, with visible injury marks on her face and hands. I admitted them to a hospital and informed the police,” the village sarpanch’s husband, Dalbeer Singh, said.

According to the police, accused Yadav was identified by a tattoo mentioned by the woman while registering a complaint. Yadav informed the police about the other three accused.