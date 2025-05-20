MP CM Mohan Yadav holds cabinet meeting at Rajwada palace, a first since independence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction over holding cabinet meeting at Rajwada in Indore on Tuesday and said that it was first moment post independence that state government sat inside the palace and took various far-sighted decision for the welfare of the public. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses a cabinet meeting, at Rajwada in Indore on Tuesday.M(ANI)

In view of the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the state government organised the cabinet meeting at Rajwada Palace in the city, which is closely associated with Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

"We are satisfied that our cabinet members not only learned a lot about Devi Ahilyabai from yesterday, but also they participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the renovation of Lalbagh Palace of the Holkar empire this morning. Today, after many centuries, especially after independence, this is the first time that the Madhya Pradesh government sat in the Rajwada and took various Public welfare-oriented, long-term, and far-sighted decisions with impacts lasting for centuries," CM Yadav told reporters.

CM Yadav further informed that the formation of the Metropolitan Development Authority for the five major cities of the state, which include Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Along with this, many other decisions were made during the cabinet meeting here.

CM Yadav also expressed gratitude to the residents of Indore on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Former Lok Sabha speaker and veteran BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan also lauded the state government's decision to hold the cabinet meeting at Rajwada Palace and said that it was a very good thought of the chief minister to organise the meeting at the place in the city.

"It is a matter of great importance that a cabinet meeting was organised here in Indore on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai and our CM thought of conducting it here. Also, the administration of Indore, including the mayor and officials made a good arrangement at Rajwada for the meeting. It is very good that the meeting was held here. Our CM is very active and a history enthusiast," Mahajan said.

During the cabinet meeting, various proposals were given nods, including approval of ₹773 crore for MY Hospital for upgrading the facilities and arrangements in the hospital.