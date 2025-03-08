‘Death penalty’: CM Mohan Yadav says govt to enforce stricter provisions for religious conversion of girls

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that his government would introduce the death penalty for religious conversion of girls, similar to the punishment for the rape of minors. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses the gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony of Iskcon Temple, in Bhopal.(Mohan Yadav - X)

Yadav made the announcement during a programme held in Bhopal to observe International Women's Day.

“The government is very strict against those who rape innocent daughters. A provision for the death penalty has been made in this regard. Besides this, a provision for capital punishment will also be made in the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act for religious conversion,” said Mohan Yadav.

He said that the state government wouldn’t spare those behind illegal conversions.

“The government has resolved that it will deal strictly with such evil practices and wrongdoings,” Yadav added.

The chief minister later took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that the Madhya Pradesh government is dedicated to the protection and self-respect of “daughters.”

“After (provision for) death penalty for those who rape (our) daughters, now provision for capital punishment will also be made in Madhya Pradesh for those who convert daughters,” he said.

During the Women’s Day event in Bhopal, the chief minister also digitally transferred ₹1,552.73 crore to the accounts of more than 1.27 crore beneficiaries of ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, a monthly financial assistance scheme for women.

He also transferred a grant of ₹55.95 crore to over 26 lakh eligible beneficiaries under the LPG Cylinder Refill Scheme, under which a subsidy of ₹450 is provided per cylinder a month.

Congress leader Arif Masood has raised concerns over Yadav's announcement, urging him to first clarify what he means by forced conversion.

He also highlighted the government's inaction in addressing cases of missing girls in Bhopal.

"First, the chief minister should clarify what forced conversion means. Also, there are still missing girls in Bhopal. Recently, a girl from Itkhedi went missing, and her family has been in distress for the past three days. The CM talks about strict action, but he has yet to locate her or the accused. If he takes action in such matters, we will welcome the decision, but otherwise, these are just announcements," Masood told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, prohibits unlawful religious conversions through misrepresentation, force, coercion, or any fraudulent means.

The law also stipulates penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for offenders.

With PTI, ANI inputs