MP govt college cancels exam over paper theft; probe underway: Police
Vice chancellor Alok Sharma confirmed the cancellation and said a probe is underway, and issued a notice to the PG exam controller
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), a Madhya Pradesh government engineering university on Friday cancelled its fourth semester computer exams for the school of biotechnology after examination papers were stolen on the same day.
A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Gandhinagar police station. A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Someone entered through a window and stole the envelopes before the exam began. The administration discovered the theft in the morning.”
Postgraduate students arrived for their fourth-semester computer exam at 11am on Friday and were told that the test was postponed. Hours later, the university said nine sealed envelopes containing confidential question papers had been stolen from the office.
Vice chancellor Alok Sharma confirmed the cancellation and said a probe is underway. He issued a notice to Archana Tiwari, director of the school of biotechnology, and the PG exam controller, demanding written explanations within three days.
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The notice said, “On July 3, the question papers for the PG university-level examinations were stolen/leaked in an unauthorised manner from your department. This is a very serious and sensitive matter, and it raises grave concerns about the confidentiality and security arrangements of university examinations.”
“As controller of examinations, it is expected of you to ensure the confidentiality and security of question papers. Due to this incident, serious doubts have been raised about the management of university examinations. Therefore, you are directed to mandatorily submit your written clarification within three days of receiving this letter,” the notice said.
National Student Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded strict action against the officers and called for a protest at the university on Monday.
Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Umang Singhar wrote on social media: “Theft has become the norm under BJP’s rule. Even the future of students is not secure. This isn’t just question paper theft—it’s the theft of the hard work, trust, and future of the youth.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More