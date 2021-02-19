MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday evening that Hoshangabad district will now be called Narmadapuram.

During an event organised to observe Narmada Jayanti in Hoshangabad, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the people whether they liked the name of Hoshangabad and if they wanted to change it.

Later, he announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram.

“I have been trying to change the name since 2008 but the then Congress-led central government didn't approve the proposal of changing the name. Now, the Central government will surely approve the proposal,” he said.

Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.

In 2008, Chouhan had made the announcement of changing the name of the district.

For the past few days, BJP leaders have been raising the issue of changing the names of several places including Hoshangabad. Recently, BLP MLA and pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, “Any place shouldn't be named after a destroyer.”

MP Congress Committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “The BJP-led state government has nothing to do with the development of the state. They don't want to put any effort to ensure the safety of girls because they are busy in renaming places and communalising everything. Now, people have started understanding the real face of BJP leaders.”