'Mr Dependable' and 'apolitical': Bengal BJP remembers Suvendu Adhikari's PA

Following the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath, party leaders on Thursday remembered him as a “completely apolitical” and dependable figure who had long worked closely with the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal. Police personnel investigate after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was allegedly shot dead, in Madhyamgram

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said Rath was known within the party as “Mr Dependable”. “I got the news, Chandra, who looked after all the works of our LoP in the Assembly, like Mr Dependable, he was completely apolotical, he was coming from Nizam Palace, he was fired upon 4-5 bullets, police will investigate,” Paul said, as reported by news agency PTI. Follow West Bengal news live updates.

Rath, who had worked closely with Suvendu Adhikari for past five years, was shot dead by unidentified, bike-borne assailants in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas late Wednesday night. The killing came barely two days after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, where the party won 207 of the 294 seats. Another BJP leader, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, also described Rath as a close friend and “apoltical”. “Chandranath Rath was a dear friend and completely apolitical person; won't spare culprits,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Rath's mother demands punishment Rath’s mother, Hasirani Rath, demanded strict punishment for those responsible and linked the attack to the post-election atmosphere in the state. “I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them. They did this because the BJP came to power,” she said, reported news agency ANI. She also alleged that provocative political statements had contributed to the violence after the election results. “If my son had died in an accident, I would not have been so sad. The way the miscreants tortured and killed my son, these are all stories made up by the Trinamool. Since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has faced such a danger,” she added.