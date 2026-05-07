West Bengal news LIVE: BJP leaders blame TMC for Suvendu Adhikari aide's murder, police probe on

Visuals from the spot show the glass of the car in which Rath was travelling broken due to bullet holes. The car carried a ‘West Bengal Legislative Assembly On Duty’ symbol and was covered in blood after the murder.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari shares key details in PA's ‘cold-blooded murder’, speaks to Amit Shah

Following Rath's murder, several senior BJP leaders inclduding Suvendu Adhikari and union minister Sukanta Majumdar reached the spot.

Suvendu Adhikari's PA murdered | Key points

-After Chandranath's death, Adhikari said that his murder was pre-planned and that is what the DGP also thinks. He added that a recce was done for a couple of days before the murder.

-Adhikari said that union minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family of Chandranath Rath and that the police have found some evidence and started probe.

-The BJP leader also claimed that the murder was a result of Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule of “maha jungle raj” and added that his party will start “cleansing” such goons soon.

-After Rath's murder, TMC condemned the killing, “along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force.”

-TMC called for court-monitored CBI investigation into the incidents and called for “strongest possible action”.