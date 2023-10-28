News / India News / Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands 20 crore

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands 20 crore

ANI |
Oct 28, 2023 10:46 AM IST

A case has been registered against unknown person on the basis of a complaint filed by Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to kill him if he failed to pay 20 crores.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. (Reuters)
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. (Reuters)

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out