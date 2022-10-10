Mulayam Singh Yadav's family's tryst with politics over decades

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on Monday after a prolonged spell of illness. The veteran leader - who had served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also as India's defence minister - was being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he was shifted to the intensive care unit last week. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav - his son - in a party statement was quoted saying “My respected father has passed away”.

Akhilesh Yadav's office announced that the last rites will be held at Saifai, Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is a look at Mulayam Singh Yadav's family:

Mulayam Singh Yadav has five brothers - Ratan Singh Yadav, Abhayram Yadav, and Rajpal Singh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Ram Gopal Yadav, and one sister Kamla Devi. The veteran politician had two marriages - first to Malti Devi - with whom he had Akhilesh Yadav, and second marriage was to Sadhna Gupta - with whom he had Prateek Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav - son of Mulayam Singh Yadav is the national president of the Samajwadi Party. He had served as the 20th chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. Having assumed office on 15 March 2012 at the age of 38, he was the youngest person to have held the office. Since March 2022, Akhilesh Yadav has been the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Shivpal Singh Yadav

Shivpal Singh Yadav is Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother. He is the founder of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya). Shivpal Yadav is also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, representing the Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district, from 1996 till now.

Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav - an active politician and social activist in Uttar Pradesh - is the daughter-in-law of late veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is married to Mulayam's son Prateek Yadav. She had contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt constituency, however, could not pull a victory. Ahead of the 2022 elections, Aparna Yadav switched from Samajwadi Party to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Abhayram Singh Yadav - Dharmendra Singh Yadav

Abhayram Singh Yadav is one of Mulayam Singh's brothers. His son - Dharmendra Singh Yadav has been the MP from Manipuri once and twice from Badaun. He lost his Badaun seat in 2019. In the 2022 elections, Dharmendra Yadav contested the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-election, however, faced defeat.

Ratan Singh - Tej Pratap Yadav

Ratan Singh Yadav is also one of Mulayam Singh Yadav's brothers. His grandson Tej Pratap Yadav has been an MP from the Manipuri constituency.