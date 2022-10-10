Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP announces three-day state mourning for Mulayam Singh Yadav

UP announces three-day state mourning for Mulayam Singh Yadav

Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav

The veteran leader had served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. (File image | PTI)
The veteran leader had served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. (File image | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Full state honours will be accorded to his final rites,” said CM Adityanath.

CM Adityanath called former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to convey his condolences over phone.

Soon after learning about the demise of the SP founder, CM Yogi tweeted, “The death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad.

With his death, the main pillar of socialism and ‘an era of struggle’ have come to an end.”

“I wish peace to the departed soul and send my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters”, he added.

Monday, October 10, 2022
