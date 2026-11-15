Mumbai: Bomb threat to CSMT turns out to be hoax after security agencies launch search ops

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) swung into action on Saturday evening after receiving a call alleging a bomb threat to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad extensively searched the busy railway terminus’ premises but found nothing suspicious there, officials said. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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A call was received by the control room at Wadi Bunder received a call at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, with the caller claiming a bomb had been planted at the station.

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Following the alert, personnel from the RPF, GRP, Mumbai Police and other security agencies launched an extensive search operation at the terminus, a senior Central Railway official said.

An RPF dog squad was also deployed to search the premises, including suburban and long-distance platforms, foot overbridges and the parcel area, he said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad extensively searched the busy railway terminus’ premises but found nothing suspicious there, officials said.

Officials added that no suspicious person, explosive material or unclaimed object was found on the station premises or inside any train.