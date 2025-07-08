Mumbai chartered accountant dies by suicide after being blackmailed into paying 3 crore over private video

A chartered accountant allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai on Tuesday after being blackmailed into paying ₹3 crore over a private video. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and extortion under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against both accused.(PTI)

The deceased, Raj Leela More (32), also left a three-page suicide note mentioning the names of two persons whom he blamed for his death, NDTV reported, citing unnamed officials.

The accused, Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi, had allegedly threatened to leak Raj Leela More's private video and had extorted crores of money from the CA over the past year on that pretext.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and extortion under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against both.

The accused had also forced More into buying them a luxury car, officials said, the report added. They added that both Parwani and Qureshi were aware of More's earnings as a chartered accountant and his investments in the stock market, thus leading to them forcing More into transferring huge sums of money to their accounts.

The deceased's mother told police that he had been facing mental stress over the past months.

Raj Leela More's apology to his family, colleagues

In the suicide note, More addressed his mother, apologising to her and appealing to his family to take care of themselves.

He also sought an apology from his colleagues for breaking their trust, and also spoke about a “fraud”.

“Deepa Lakhani, today I have no words to apologise, because I broke your trust. But believe me, this was the last time. I had no intention to break your trust. Whatever fraud I did, I did it myself; no one came to know anything. I did not manipulate the statement (account). Shwetha,” he wrote, according to NDTV.

He asked for no action to be taken against his colleagues.

The third page of the note mentioned the names of the accused, saying that they “manipulated” and “blackmailed” More for months. More added that he was forced to break his savings and steal money from his company's account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).