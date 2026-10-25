Mumbai Police detains 25, including comedian Masoom Rajwani, over candle march for IIT Bombay suicide victim

Mumbai Police detained around 25 people at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Sunday during a candlelight vigil for an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide last month. Those detained included stand-up comedian Masoom Rajwani, a police official said, as per PTI.

Police detain students who gathered to express solidarity with the IIT-Bombay student who died by suicide and his parents in their ongoing struggle for justice. (ANI)

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The police said the gathering did not have the necessary permission and that precautionary measures were taken to maintain law and order. The process of completing formalities and releasing those detained was underway, the official added.

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Separately, around 120 people were detained at Shivaji Park during an unauthorised protest held under the banner of 'Adivasi Gen Z'. They were taken to the local police station, taking the total number of detentions at the two locations to around 140.

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The IIT-B suicide case

{{^usCountry}} The second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination on September 18, HT reported earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination on September 18, HT reported earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was reportedly invigilating the examination, raised the issue with the institute authorities. The student allegedly asked for another chance but was barred from the exam. He was found dead in his hostel room hours later.

According to reports, police have also examined CCTV footage from the examination hall to establish what transpired.

Family alleges caste-based harassment

Following his death, the victim's parents alleged that he had faced harassment and caste-based discrimination at the institute. His father claimed that the professor had subjected his son to casteist remarks over several months, HT reported earlier.

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The family also alleged that the student had been threatened with disciplinary action following the examination incident.

IIT Bombay has denied the allegations of caste discrimination. The institute said no complaint had been lodged by Wakode with its Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Students and Staff Cell or the administration before his death. The institute also said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him before the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by his father, Mumbai Police registered a case against Doolla under provisions relating to abetment of suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The professor and IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare have denied allegations of caste-based remarks, HT reported earlier.

Family seeks action

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The parents have been protesting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding action in the case and intervention from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The family has also sought a fair investigation and raised concerns over the handling of evidence.

The victim's father sought the registration of a separate FIR over the alleged leak of CCTV footage, private telephone conversations and other personal information concerning his son. He alleged that sensitive material related to the investigation had been selectively shared with media organisations.

A 10-member panel appointed by IIT Bombay’s board of governors submitted its report examining the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death on October 15. The report had not been made public as of October 25.