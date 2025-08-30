Mumbai traffic updates: Island City paralysed as Maratha quota protests escalate

Mumbai was brought to a near standstill amid mounting Maratha quota protests led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. The Eastern Freeway, a vital artery into the city, has become a bottleneck, with gridlocks reported early on Saturday. Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation in Mumbai, on Saturday, 30 August 2025.(PTI)

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging motorists to avoid the Eastern Freeway, as key roads were closed to prevent protesters from entering—chewing up valuable commuter time during peak hours.

Security officials extended permission for the Maratha protests by one more day, signaling the authorities’ tacit acknowledgement of the situation’s intensity. According to the Indian Express, police estimates suggest that 50,000 to 60,000 protesters entered Mumbai on nearly 11,000 vehicles, many of whom remained stationed across south and central zones.

The prime areas around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were particularly hit, with word that traffic ground to a halt there. Commuters and BEST buses bore the brunt as operations were severely disrupted.

At Azad Maidan, the heart of the protest, Manoj Jarange-Patil began an indefinite hunger strike that has entered its second day. He was joined by thousands of supporters—approximately 30,000 strong—who rallied behind his demand for a 10% Maratha reservation under the OBC category, without diminishing existing quotas, The Times of India reported.

Tensions rose further when Jarange warned the government of retaliatory measures, such as shutting down pipeline supplies during official events.

Across Mumbai, the protest ripple spread wide. The Sion-Panvel Highway near Vashi Bridge, a critical corridor linking Navi Mumbai, was also heavily impacted, with protesters throttling key routes and bringing traffic to a crawl.

In central business districts like Crawford Market and surrounding wholesale hubs, the economic fallout became palpable. Iconic stores—including Badshah Cold Drink and Peekay Wines—shuttered early, capping trading losses that vendors reported had fallen from around ₹1 lakh to just ₹2,000, TOI reported.

Further compounding the crisis, Azad Maidan—now home to thousands of protesters who have been cooking and camping amid heavy downpours—has also seen disruptions to civic services. Venues such as the BMC headquarters, Kitabkhana, and CSMVS Museum cancelled events or closed operations, as authorities dial up security with deployments of CRPF, RPF, and others.

With inputs from PTI.