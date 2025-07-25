Mumbai sees heavy rain amid orange alert; IMD issues red warning for Raigad

The resident of Mumbai woke up to downpour on Friday morning, with several parts of the city experiencing continuous rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, warning of more intense showers ahead. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.(PTI)

Palghar has been placed under yellow alert, indicating moderate weather activity, yet care is still to be exercised.

Red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri

The weather department also issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Friday.

The red alert has also been maintained for the ghat regions of Satara and Pune as well.

A red alert implies a "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively.

Regions of key areas such as CSMT, Byculla, Kurla, and Mulund were hit the worst, and were treated to heavy showers on Friday, followed by constant rain till early hours.

Meanwhile, officials have cautioned people to remain indoors unless it's necessary and monitor real-time traffic and rail service updates.

Mumbai weather

Mumbai's temperature is likely to reach a maximum of 30°C, with the minimum falling to around 23°C. This will provide some respite from the typical humidity — but not the rain. Coastal breezes are to blow at 20 to 30 kmph, sometimes increasing with gusts that could come hand-in-hand with pin-sharp showers.

The city's list of weather concerns has also added a tidal surge of almost 4.5 meters towards late this afternoon has also been added. Following the relentless rain, this increases the chances of deep waterlogging in low areas.

Rain prediction in Delhi, Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain in Delhi on Friday.

Heavy rainfall was predicted across Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday, an official said.

For Friday, it issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared), predicting hefty rainfall in three districts, and 'yellow' alert (be aware), forecasting heavy rain in 17 districts, he said.