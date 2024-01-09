Music maestro Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged battle with cancer, announces Mamata Banerjee

The celebrated music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata, has passed away. The 55-year-old artist, was on a ventilator and was receiving oxygen support. Ustad Rashid Khan

The musician's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month. The 55-year-old from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a subsequent stage, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. According to sources close to him, since being admitted to the private hospital last month, he was responding positively to the treatment.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun, Rashid Khan received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (1909–1993). He is also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

His musical talents were first recognized by his uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who provided initial training in Mumbai. However, the primary training was received from Nissar Hussain Khan, initially at his residence in Badayun.

At the age of eleven, Rashid Khan delivered his debut concert, and in the subsequent year, 1978, he graced the stage at an ITC concert in Delhi. Following this, in April 1980, when Nissar Hussain Khan transitioned to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta, Rashid Khan, at the age of 14, also became a part of the academy.

Khan ventured into blending classical Hindustani music with lighter musical genres and engaged in experimental collaborations, including concerts with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by participating in jugalbandis, sharing the stage with sitarist Shahid Parvez and other musicians.

(With inputs from PTI)