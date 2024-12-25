Myanmarese living within 10km of Manipur border can enter state with a pass: MHA letter

The Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday informed the Manipur government about a new scheme to allow Myanmar residents who live within 10km of the border into Manipur, but after getting a “border pass” from the Assam Rifles, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the facility will also be applicable for Manipur’s border residents who wish to visit Myanmar border villages. The facility will also be applicable for Manipur’s border residents who wish to visit Myanmar border villages. (AFP)

The development holds significance because the Manipur government has currently suspended the free movement regime at the India-Myanmar border across the check posts and locked the gates. The Centre has also proposed to build a fence along the border, which passes through different states. At least 30km of border fencing work has already begun in Manipur, said an official.

The MHA order, which HT has seen, said that eight pilot entry/exit points would be made functional immediately, while 35 other points would be set up under Phase I and II. The MHA’s deputy secretary wrote to the Manipur chief secretary on Tuesday about the new system, under which movement of border residents from Myanmar and India, but within 10km, would be allowed for “specific reasons such as visiting relatives, tourism, business, medical treatment and cultural exchange programmes would be allowed after following certain measures”.

The new system, according to the letter, was discussed during a meeting of border management held by the MHA on December 16.

A copy of the letter, titled “Deployment of police personnel and health officials at pilot sites of entry/exit points along Indo-Myanmar border”, directed the chief secretary to “appoint at least two police and two health officials at each of the identified entry/exit points of the Assam Rifles company operating bases where the people would be allowed to enter”.

The order further said that to travel to and from Myanmar within 10km, “one will require a passport and a proof of identity, issued by the station house officer of the local border police station(equivalent rank in Myanmar police) confirming the traveller’s residence proof”. “The border pass will not be issued to anyone staying beyond 10km from the border or a national from a third country,” it added.

According to the letter, the Cross Border Movement for people within 10 km would be regulated from 43 designated border crossing points where AR personnel will be issued border pass. “The pass will entail single entry for a stay of up to a week, and will have to be returned at the same point,” the letter said, adding that those who travel beyond 10km would be “liable for action”.

The Free Movement Regime at the India-Myanmar border, which allowed border residents from both India and Myanmar along the international border for up to 16km was scrapped by the Biren Singh-led Manipur government last year. The gates were closed by the state government after CM Biren Singh said that FMR was being exploited by smugglers and insurgent groups to smuggle drugs and weapons. To be sure, the MHA order does not name this scheme as the free movement regime.

There was no response from the Manipur police or the Assam Rifles. A state government official, however, said, “We are also unclear about the details of the order. There will be more clarity tomorrow (Wednesday). It looks like a different form of FMR...”

The MHA order said that a police representative will physically visit the place where the Myanmar national is staying in Mizoram.