Nagaland governor La Ganesan, 80, dies at Chennai hospital

KOHIMA: Nagaland governor La Ganesan died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday, a Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80. Nagaland governor La. Ganesan passes away at the age of 80 on Friday. (ANI)

Ganesan was undergoing treatment in the ICU unit for the past few days and died on Friday night, a Kohima Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Ganesan was admitted to hospital after he collapsed at his Chennai house on August 8.

Ganesan, who served as Manipur governor from 2021, was shifted to Nagaland Raj Bhavan in February 2023. He had previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh for a brief period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and deputy CM Yanthungo Patton expressed condolences over Ganesan’s death.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In his message, Rio said he had come to know La Ganesan as a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom and moral strength. “His modest nature endeared him to the people and will continue to inspire generations,” he said

“Throughout his journey in public life, he carried himself with dignity, humility, and an unshakeable commitment to the welfare of the people. During his tenure in Nagaland, he worked with dedication to strengthen harmony, encourage development, and support the aspirations of the people,” Patton said.