Naidu flags cyber crimes, mobile addiction at education event

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday organised the largest parent-teacher meeting across the state, with 45,094 government and government-aided schools participating in it, an official statement said. CM N Chandrababu Naidu and state education minister Nara Lokesh share a mid-day meal at Bapatla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

More than 35 lakh students, 71 lakh parents and 1,88,266 teachers, besides over 50,000 public representatives took part in the mega parent-teacher’s meeting all over the state.

Speaking at the parent-teacher meeting held at the municipal high school at Bapatla, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the students to stay updated with technology and focus on learning new things. “One can reach greater heights only through constant learning,” he said.

Stating that conducting parents-teachers meetings on such a grand scale is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the chief minister said the coordination among parents, teachers, students and the government heralded transformative changes in the education system. “Together, we can achieve remarkable goals. From now on, we will organise these meetings every year on December 7,” he said.

Naidu said the government would soon provide health cards, progress cards, and attendance details of students to parents through mobile phones. “Parents and teachers must continuously monitor the students and see that the children would not fall prey to mobile addiction,” he said.

He advised the parents to ensure that children are not enslaved by smartphones. “Similarly, they must remain vigilant about cybercrimes. Young people are ruining their lives by sending messages to unknown people and watching obscene content on phones. Technology should be used for development and not for degradation of values,” he said.

The chief minister also cautioned the parents and teachers to be watchful over the growing drug culture in the educational institutions. “Some people are cultivating cannabis in their homes, like growing vegetables in their gardens. To effectively combat illegal drug and cannabis trafficking, we have introduced the ‘Eagle’ system in the state. We aim to make the word ‘drugs,’ which destroys human relationships, unheard of in the state,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu’s son and state education minister Nara Lokesh assured of filling up the vacant teacher posts in the next six months by conducting a mega recruitment test through district selection committees (DSC).

He also announced that all political events would be discouraged in schools. No political photos and colours would be used in schools anymore, he said. The minister also spoke about the importance of inculcating values, morals and morality in young students. In this regard, necessary changes are being incorporated in the curriculum, he added.