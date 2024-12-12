Naidu govt unveils new tourism policy for Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday unveiled a new tourism policy for the state for the next five years, with a focus on promoting beach tourism, eco-tourism and spiritual tourism. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)

The policy was unveiled through a government order issued by state tourism secretary V Vinay Chand. The policy is aimed at increasing the tourism sector’s share in the state economy, enhance employment opportunities and creating diverse livelihood opportunities across associated industries.

The policy also set an ambitious target of positioning Andhra Pradesh among the top 10 states in India for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs), enhancing its global tourism profile. It also proposes to elevate the average spending by domestic tourists from ₹1,700 to ₹25,000 every year.

It also aims at attracting private investments worth ₹25,000 crore to enhance infrastructure, services, and innovative tourism models, bolstering sector competitiveness.

The policy seeks to elevate Andhra Pradesh’s tourism landscape by introducing Thematic Circuits, specialized travel pathways focused on specific themes to provide tourists with richer and more immersive experiences.

The state aims to establish over 25 thematic circuits, including Buddhist circuits Temple circuits, beach circuits, river cruise circuits, eco-tourism circuits, sea cruise circuits and seaplane circuits.

Among the Buddhist circuits, the policy projects key Buddhist landmarks such as Shalihundam, Thotlakonda, Bojjanakonda, Amaravati Stupa, Undavalli Caves, and Nagarjuna Konda to offer tourists an immersive journey through Buddha’s teachings and heritage.

With regard to spiritual tourism, the policy envisions the development of 10 temple circuits across the state, incorporating major spiritual destinations such as Simhachalam, Srisailam, Ahobilam, Annavaram, Tirupati, Kanipakam, Lepakshi, Vijayawada, Dwaraka Tirumala, and the Shakti Peeta Circuit.

Similarly, the policy aims to develop beach circuits taking advantage of the 974-kilometer coastline. The policy aims to establish five Beach Tourism Circuits to enhance the coastal areas of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Nellore, and Machilipatnam.

On ecotourism, the policy proposes the development of three eco-tourism circuits: Srikakulam–Visakhapatnam Circuit, East Godavari–Guntur Circuit and Kurnool–Nellore Circuit which will encompass destinations known for their ecological and natural significance, including Araku Valley, Belum Caves, Nallamala Wildlife Sanctuary, Kondapalli Forest, Gandikota, Erramatti Dibbalu, Papikondalu, and Kadiyam Nurseries.