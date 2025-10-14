Naidu inaugurates brand new APCRDA offices in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the new Andhra Pradesh capital region development authority (APCRDA) offices in Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the new Andhra Pradesh capital region development authority (APCRDA) offices in Amaravati. (PTI)

The complex, built at a cost of ₹240 crore, is the first state-owned construction fully completed and inaugurated in Amaravati. After inaugurating the complex, the chief minister inspected the offices across the seven-floor complex and reviewed the available infrastructure facilities.

The APCRDA office complex has been awarded the Net Zero Energy (Design) certification by the Indian Green Building Council, recognizing the building’s construction in accordance with the IGBC Net Zero Energy Rating System.

Addressing the event, Naidu expressed confidence that the ongoing construction of the whole of the Amaravati government complex would be completed in the next three years, as per the scheduled timelines. He said the project had materialised thanks to the immense sacrifices made by the farmers of Amaravati, who had given away their valuable lands under land pooling system.

Stating that Amaravati capital had been abandoned by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Naidu highlighted the importance that the NDA regime continue to ensure sustained development at Amaravati.

He thanked the Centre for extending all support for the revival of the capital city at Amaravati. He also recalled the efforts of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, expressing confidence that Amaravati will experience rapid growth similar to Hyderabad with the launch of a Hi-Tech City.

Farmers protest at Amaravati

Meanwhile, farmers of Amaravati who had given away their lands for the capital city on Monday staged a protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the APCRDA authorities in resolving their issues.

A joint action committee of Amaravati farmers held a meeting at Guntur on Sunday and issued a 10-day deadline for a structured dialogue with the government. “Despite a change of government more than a year ago, “several farmer-related problems remain unresolved,” Amaravati farmers’ JAC president Madala Srinivas told reporters.

The issues raised by the farmers include: plight of assigned land holders, regularisation and timely payment of annuities and lease, lack of bank loans to the plot allottees, plots impacted by road alignments, delays and errors in plot allotment, village common lands, and ill-conceived floor space index plan.

“If the government does not respond, the JAC said it would convene a large meeting of farmers who gave land under pooling and agricultural labourers to finalise the next phase of the agitation,” said Srinivas.

On Monday, some of the farmers’ representatives brough these issues to the notice of the chief minister at the APCRDA building inauguration. Naidu said priority would be given to protecting the interests of farmers who contributed their land for the Amaravati capital development.

He entrusted Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, state minister P Narayana, and MLA T Sravan Kumar with the responsibility of addressing and resolving the grievances of farmers.