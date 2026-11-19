The duck population at Naini Lake in Uttarakhand’s Nainital has fallen sharply over the past decade, with only a dozen birds remaining as rats prey on their eggs and disrupt their breeding cycle, raising concerns over the lake’s biodiversity, officials and residents said.

Rats preying on duck eggs are being blamed for the sharp decline in Naini Lake’s duck population, prompting Nainital municipality to explore conservation measures.

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The municipal authorities are exploring measures to protect the ducks and control the growing rat population around Naini Lake, one of Nainital’s major tourist attractions. Nainital municipality is responsible for the maintenance of Naini Lake.

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Nainital municipality chairperson Saraswati Khetwal said, “The rat population around Naini Lake had increased considerably over the years and the number of ducks has come down to around 14. The rodents not only burrow into the ground in areas surrounding the lake but also destroy duck eggs, contributing to concerns over the declining bird population. The municipality is considering measures to conserve the ducks and control the rat population.”

“The decline has raised concerns beyond the loss of a familiar attraction for tourists. The ducks have long been part of Naini Lake’s natural landscape, and their dwindling numbers have drawn attention to the challenges facing the local ecosystem. We believe that timely intervention will be necessary to prevent further decline and preserve the lake’s natural appeal,” Khetwal added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to residents, boat operators and street vendors, the growing rat population around the lake is among the major factors contributing to the decline. The eggs are then eaten by the rodents, affecting the birds’ ability to reproduce and replenish their population, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to residents, boat operators and street vendors, the growing rat population around the lake is among the major factors contributing to the decline. The eggs are then eaten by the rodents, affecting the birds’ ability to reproduce and replenish their population, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Around a decade ago, more than 100 ducks could be seen in the lake. Their presence throughout the day added to the lake’s charm and attracted the attention of visitors. The sight has now become increasingly rare, with the population reduced to just 12-14 ducks,” resident Alok Sah said.

Another resident, Gaurav Joshi, said, “Ducks would earlier rest near the library in Mallital, an area that served as a familiar spot for the birds. However, cracks have developed in the walls along the lake near this location, providing shelter to rats. The rodents are frequently spotted in the area, raising concerns about the safety of the ducks and their nests.”