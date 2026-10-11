Chandigarh, The North American Punjabi Association on Sunday expressed concern over reports of police action on Sikh devotees at the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi during Saturday's protest and demanded an independent, time-bound inquiry into the incident.

NAPA seeks probe into 'police action' on Sikh devotees at Bangla Sahib during Delhi protest

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It also sought clarification regarding a video purportedly showing Delhi Police personnel entering the Bangla Sahib wearing shoes while going to detain protesters who had taken shelter there.

NA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said allegations of disrespect towards Sikh religious traditions, forcible removal of turbans and rough handling of women protesters had caused concern among Sikhs in India and abroad.

Deep Dive Why is NAPA demanding an inquiry into the police action near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib? NAPA says reports of rough handling of protesters, forcible removal of turbans and mishandling of women require investigation. It is seeking a fair, independent and time-bound inquiry. What did Delhi Police say about the video showing officers wearing shoes near Bangla Sahib? Delhi Police said the officers were in a common passage leading to the area where devotees remove their shoes before entering the gurdwara. NAPA called for the complete, unedited footage to be examined. What does NAPA want the Bangla Sahib inquiry to examine? NAPA wants investigators to review all relevant evidence, hear witnesses and affected people, and examine allegations of unlawful force and disrespect toward Sikh traditions. It has called for strict action against officers found responsible.

He said the turban was an important symbol of Sikh identity, dignity and faith, and any allegation of its forcible removal during police action should be investigated seriously.

Chahal also called for an inquiry into allegations that women protesters were mishandled and that police personnel ignored their requests for help.

Acknowledging the police's responsibility to maintain law and order, NA said the incident should be examined through a fair and impartial investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The association also referred to the Delhi Police's clarification that footage showing personnel wearing shoes was recorded in a common passage leading to the designated shoe-removal area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association also referred to the Delhi Police's clarification that footage showing personnel wearing shoes was recorded in a common passage leading to the designated shoe-removal area. {{/usCountry}}

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It called for an examination of complete, unedited footage and all relevant evidence to establish the facts.

NA demanded that officers found responsible for any unlawful use of force face strict departmental and legal action.

It also called for witnesses and affected persons to be heard respectfully and protected against intimidation.

Chahal appealed to the President, the Union Home Ministry, the Delhi administration and the relevant human-rights authorities to ensure a credible investigation and make the action taken public.

He said the objective should be to protect religious dignity, uphold the rule of law and ensure that citizens exercising their lawful democratic rights were not mistreated.

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NA said the incident had wider significance for the Sikh diaspora, which shares a deep emotional and spiritual connection with Sikh religious institutions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.