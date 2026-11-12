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National Tribal Literary Festival begins today in Delhi

Thematic sessions will focus on folklore, ritual songs, myths, folktales, riddles, proverbs, seasonal narratives, children’s traditions and women’s oral traditions

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 07:59:00 IST
By Sanjeev K Jha
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The two-day National Tribal Literary Festival organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs begins Thursday in Delhi. The event will bring together tribal writers, poets, scholars and cultural practitioners from across the country to showcase indigenous literary traditions and promote the preservation of tribal languages.

The festival, to be held at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, is part of the celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2026. (Representative file photo)
The festival, to be held at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, is part of the celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2026. (Representative file photo)

The festival, to be held at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, is part of the celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2026, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, minister of state Durgadas Uikey, NITI Aayog member Joram Aniya, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti chairman Chamu Krishna Shastri and tribal affairs ministry secretary Ranjana Chopra will attend the inaugural session.

A senior ministry official said that the event aims to provide a national platform for tribal literary voices and highlight the contribution of indigenous languages, oral narratives and traditional knowledge to India’s cultural heritage.

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Thematic sessions will focus on folklore, ritual songs, myths, folktales, riddles, proverbs, seasonal narratives, children’s traditions and women’s oral traditions.

The official further said that discussions will also examine the role of oral epics and heroic narratives in preserving community histories, cultural identities and traditional ecological knowledge.

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“Dedicated poetry and storytelling sessions will allow tribal authors and poets to present their works in different indigenous languages. Scholars and linguists will deliberate on the contribution of oral traditions to multilingual education, literacy and the intergenerational transmission of social and ethical values,” he added.

Another officer said several tribal languages and their associated literary traditions continue to face challenges involving documentation, wider dissemination and transmission to younger generations.

“The festival is intended to draw greater attention to these concerns and encourage their preservation,” she said, adding that tribal literature, rooted in community experiences, relationships with nature and collective memory, represents an important repository of India’s civilisational heritage.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjeev K Jha

Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions. His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood. Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures.

Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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