National Tribal Literary Festival begins today in Delhi

The two-day National Tribal Literary Festival organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs begins Thursday in Delhi. The event will bring together tribal writers, poets, scholars and cultural practitioners from across the country to showcase indigenous literary traditions and promote the preservation of tribal languages.

The festival, to be held at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, is part of the celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2026. (Representative file photo)

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The festival, to be held at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, is part of the celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2026, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

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Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, minister of state Durgadas Uikey, NITI Aayog member Joram Aniya, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti chairman Chamu Krishna Shastri and tribal affairs ministry secretary Ranjana Chopra will attend the inaugural session.

A senior ministry official said that the event aims to provide a national platform for tribal literary voices and highlight the contribution of indigenous languages, oral narratives and traditional knowledge to India’s cultural heritage.

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{{^usCountry}} “It also seeks to align the preservation of tribal literature with the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The festival will also explore the evolution of tribal literary traditions, from oral storytelling and community memory to contemporary poetry and creative writing,” said the officer, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It also seeks to align the preservation of tribal literature with the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The festival will also explore the evolution of tribal literary traditions, from oral storytelling and community memory to contemporary poetry and creative writing,” said the officer, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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Thematic sessions will focus on folklore, ritual songs, myths, folktales, riddles, proverbs, seasonal narratives, children’s traditions and women’s oral traditions.

The official further said that discussions will also examine the role of oral epics and heroic narratives in preserving community histories, cultural identities and traditional ecological knowledge.

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“Dedicated poetry and storytelling sessions will allow tribal authors and poets to present their works in different indigenous languages. Scholars and linguists will deliberate on the contribution of oral traditions to multilingual education, literacy and the intergenerational transmission of social and ethical values,” he added.

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Another officer said several tribal languages and their associated literary traditions continue to face challenges involving documentation, wider dissemination and transmission to younger generations.

“The festival is intended to draw greater attention to these concerns and encourage their preservation,” she said, adding that tribal literature, rooted in community experiences, relationships with nature and collective memory, represents an important repository of India’s civilisational heritage.