Indian Navy rescues 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel after 48-hour operation

The Indian Navy coordinated a 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of Iranian fishing vessel Azini on Monday, officials said. It was seized by Somali pirates on October 29.

Iranian fishing vessel Azini was seized by Somali pirates on October 29. (@rajnathsingh X)

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The operation was carried out 3,000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, the officials said.

Rajnath Singh praises rescue operation

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Union defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Navy for the “meticulously coordinated operation.”

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," Singh wrote on X.

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The Azini was hijacked between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun in northeastern Somalia, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

"Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region," Singh said.

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At any given time, one Indian warship has been carrying out round-the-clock anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden since October 23, 2008, to protect Indian sea-borne trade, instil confidence in the seafaring community and act as a deterrent for pirates.