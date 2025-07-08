Navy successfully tests made-in-India anti-submarine rocket ERASR from INS Kavaratti

The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), a completely indigenous anti-submarine rocket, have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti. The anti-submarine rocket system is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's striking power. ERASR is a totally indigenous anti-submarine rocket used to combat submarines(X/@DefenceMinIndia)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy and the Industry involved in the development and trials of the system, said his office.

He added that the successful induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy.

The trials were carried out from June 23, 2025 to July 07, 2025.

What is ERASR?

ERASR is a totally indigenous anti-submarine rocket used to combat submarines and fired from onboard indigenous rocket launchers of Indian Naval Ships, according to the defence ministry.

ERASR “has a twin-rocket motor configuration to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements with high accuracy and consistency. It uses an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze,” the ministry added.

ERASR has been designed by DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory.

The firms involved in the production of ERASRs are Hyderabad's Bharat Dynamics Limited and Nagpur's Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited. Both firms are the production partners for ERASR rockets.

During the trials, a total of 17 ERASRs were successfully test evaluated at different ranges and all the key objectives of the trials - range performance, electronic time fuze functioning, and warhead functioning - were successfully demonstrated.

With successful completion of user trials, Indian Navy is expected to induct the ERASR system soon.

In another major step towards strengthening its hold on the vast maritime expanse where China is steadily boosting its influence, the Indian Navy will sharpen its edge in the Indian Ocean region with the induction of six locally made warships in around a year, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.