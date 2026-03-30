Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Noting that the Modi government has taken several steps to usher development in areas that were affected by Left Wing Extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar and the region is now on the path of progress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Sansad TV)

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah targeted Congress and asked why tribal communities remained "deprived of development" during its rule.

Shah said the people of the Bastar were left behind in development parameters as "the shadow of Red Terror loomed".

"Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains," he said.

"I simply wish to ask those who were here advocating on behalf of Naxalism: Why have the people not received these benefits till now?... The people of Bastar were left behind precisely because the shadow of 'Red Terror' loomed over the region; that is why development failed to reach them. Today, that shadow has been lifted, and Bastar is now on the path of development," he added.

Shah said there can be no justification for violence and demands should be raised through constitutional methods.

"Out of the 75 years since independence, power remained in your (Congress) hands for 60 years. Why, then, have the tribal communities remained deprived of development to this day? It is only now, with the arrival of Narendra Modi, that actual development is taking place. For sixty years, you failed to provide them with homes or access to clean water; you built no schools for them; you prevented mobile towers and banking facilities from reaching their areas, and yet, now you are the ones demanding accountability?" he added.

The home minister said twelve crore people lived in poverty for years due to Naxalism and thousands of young lives were lost.

"The root cause of Naxalism is not the demand for development. It is an ideology--an ideology that Indira Ji embraced back in 1970 in order to win the presidential election. Naxalism has spread precisely because of this Leftist ideology," he said.

"Twelve states- Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, Kerala, parts of Karnataka, and three districts of Uttar Pradesh were affected. A complete 'Red Corridor' was formed, and the rule of law ended there. Twelve crore people lived in poverty for years, and no one showed any concern. Thousands of young lives were lost. Many were left permanently disabled or crippled for the rest of their lives. Who is responsible for this?" he asked.

Lok Sabha took up debate on the efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism earlier in the day.

The government has said that Naxalism will be eliminated by the government by March 31 this year.