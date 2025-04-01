Naxals won’t be a major topic of discussion post March 2026: IG Bastar

With the Centre’s target to eliminate Maoism from the country less than a year away, Sundarraj P, inspector general (IG) of Bastar range, who is leading the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, sounded confident of meeting the March 31, 2026 deadline. Edited excerpts of his interview to HT: With the Centre’s target to eliminate Maoism from the country less than a year away, Sundarraj P, inspector general (IG) of Bastar range sounded confident of meeting the March 31, 2026 deadline. (ANI PHOTO)

Security forces have in the past tried to eliminate Maoism. What is different this time?

I won’t speak much about the political reasons but the fact that we have the same party ruling at the Centre and in the state has helped. There is a clear focus to get rid of the Naxal menace and greater synergy with regard to the political decisions. This is a fact that can’t be denied.

Operationally, the main advantage is the work done over the years. By setting up camps and taking charge of areas in buffer areas, over the years, we were able to proceed to the core areas where most Naxals were operating. For example, we took over the core area of Maoist battalion number 1 from Basaguda to Pamer. We entered Abhujmad area in west Bastar division, where the Naxals were hiding. This led us to open launching bases and camps to operate against important Naxal formations. All these created a big dent.

How realistic is the March 31, 2026 target? Are you confident of meeting this deadline?

The operational outcome in the last 16-18 months has been encouraging. We are confident. The morale of the forces is high; they are committed to the goal and are venturing even into the harshest terrain. The outcomes are brilliant. The synergy between state forces and paramilitary forces is the best. Once we started slicing their core areas, Naxals weakened and their movement has been blocked. They need a wide area or a safe corridor to operate, which they are not getting.

Besides, there are more boots on the ground. More CRPF troops have been inducted in core areas. We have regained the lost ground in places like south Sukma, south Bijapur, Abhujmad. All these factors indicate the target is achievable and realistic. Naxals won’t be a major topic of discussion post March 31, 2026. There won’t be any safe haven for them.

Earlier, big encounters would lead to backlash and protest from locals. Have things changed now?

Naxals were influential then and were winning in psychological warfare. There were specific groups working to demoralise the security forces by levelling false allegations. They had more cadre to sway the public through their network. We are not giving them any opportunity now. I am not saying the forces were not transparent earlier, but in the last two years, we have come out with factual details. We have admitted in the few instances where civilians were caught in the cross fire and laid the truth out before everyone.

Is there a decline a Maoist recruitment?

There is no recruitment by Naxals anywhere. We expanded the base area inside their core areas. If we used to open 14-15 camps each year, this number and the reach have been expanded. Last year we opened 30 camps and that too in core areas. These were the places where Maoists recruited the cadres, had their support system and held trainings. Once our forces ventured there, such activities have stopped. In such stronghold areas, there is no contact between Naxals and the native population now.

Even parents are happy that their children are no longer taken to Naxal camps. They don’t have to worry about the risk of their children getting killed in action. Majority of them were only sending their kin because of the threats by Naxals. Their main recruitment base was in west Bastar, south Bastar and Darba divisions. We have taken up 90% control of the area and the rest will happen in the coming days.

Intelligence gathering used to be a weak spot. Has that changed?

Since we are deep inside, we are getting intelligence real time. For security concerns, we don’t disclose everything about the aid we get. Human intelligence is important. People are coming forward and helping us. Naxals target civilians for helping the forces, but people are still coming forward as they want their future generation to be safe from Naxals. Our strong presence in core areas, combined with technological advancements help us in getting actionable intelligence.

Once an area is cleared of rebels, how will the government consolidate its hold there?

The government has already come out with the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (your good village) campaign. The administration is building roads, providing electricity, ration shops, health centres, anganwadi and installing cell phone towers. People were deprived of these basic amenities due to the presence of Naxals, who wanted to keep natives isolated. People are now getting contact with world outside and are supporting the administration.

Has the strategy of Maoists changed?

Naxals do not have the strength they once had to confront the security forces. There are not more than 400 full-time armed Naxals in the jungle. We still urge them to surrender and avail the government’s schemes. Of late we are getting lot of senior cadres such as state committee or divisional committee members. Whenever we went out for operation in the past, the senior cadres put their lower rung people in the front and fled. Now we are able to penetrate the inner cordon. This indicates the local cadres are not keen to risk their lives for the seniors.

How are the forces getting success in Abhujmad?

All these years, Naxals were using Abhujmad as their hideout and a safe haven for senior cadres. In the last two years, we have reached almost 60% of the geographical area and sliced its core. A road is being connected from Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) to Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. This will slice Abhujmad into two halves. Once we have a highway in the middle, it will bring development and opportunities for the locals. The confidence building measures also helped and the native people are helping us and want Naxals out of the area.

How did the government move past the Salwa Judum model?

Let me give you an example. The Bastar Fighters, District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Bastariya Battalion are doing a great job. In the recent budget, the government has approved the creation of over 3,000 more Bastar fighters. Local youths who have good knowledge of the language or terrain are being used. Same is the case with DRGs. If you recruit from local area, then the local population also feels connected. This helps bridge the trust deficit. Majority of troops are from the own community and know they can do no wrong.