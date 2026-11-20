The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an Indian module of a transnational drug trafficking network allegedly supplying psychotropic substances and opioid medicines to the United States (US), in coordination with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and arrested six people across four cities, officials said on Friday.

The operation codenamed Monsoon Thunder was conducted between November 4 and 13 in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow.

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The operation, codenamed Monsoon Thunder, was conducted between November 4 and 13 in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow following intelligence inputs shared between the two agencies. The NCB said the DEA in the US seized two shipments and is probing the identity of people involved in this transnational racket.

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The NCB cited an investigation showing the network allegedly handled nearly 3,000 parcels containing close to half a million tablets between June 2022 and November 2026. “Based on shared intelligence inputs, NCB conducted raids at multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, and arrested six persons who are part of the transnational drug trafficking network,” an NCB spokesperson said.

People aware of the matter, who asked not to be named, identified the six as Arti Soni, Tej Deepak Jaiswal, Deepak Kumar Tiwari, Jaswant Yash, Talabathula Manoj (Hyderabad) and Abdul Mutallik (West Bengal).

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{{^usCountry}} The NCB and the DEA have shared intelligence and conducted joint operations, including simultaneous raids in their respective areas of jurisdiction over the past year. On November 1 and 2, the chiefs of the NCB and the US Office of National Drug Control Policy met in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation, enforce joint intelligence sharing and coordinate action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCB and the DEA have shared intelligence and conducted joint operations, including simultaneous raids in their respective areas of jurisdiction over the past year. On November 1 and 2, the chiefs of the NCB and the US Office of National Drug Control Policy met in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation, enforce joint intelligence sharing and coordinate action. {{/usCountry}}

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In the latest case, NCB officials said that during the investigation, the agency identified multiple live consignments containing over 1,500 tablets scheduled for delivery to the US.

The NCB said that India shared a database of over 59,000 records with the DEA, including transaction details, information about previous consignments, delivery addresses, US Postal Service tracking numbers, and the types of drugs involved. “The information is expected to help US authorities identify customers and drop-shippers operating in the country,” the agency said.

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Investigators found that the network maintained details of consignments and consumers in shared digital records, including Google Sheets. Indian operators received orders through digital communication platforms such as Telegram, Skype and WhatsApp. Consignments were dispatched through postal and other delivery channels.

The DEA is examining NCB’s leads and will analyse the customer database to identify and disrupt the illicit pharmaceutical network.

The investigation uncovered multiple channels used to transfer payments to Indian operators, including Venmo, a US-based digital payment application, bank accounts held in the names of other people, UPI, cryptocurrency and hawala channels. “The financial trail is being examined to identify the beneficiaries and establish the proceeds generated through drug trafficking,” the NCB spokesperson said.

The supply and distribution network under investigation operated within the US. Digital records and medicine brands found with those arrested in India suggest that the substances may have been sourced internationally from multiple countries.

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The NCB is investigating the drugs’ source, procurement channels, and cross-border movement to establish the complete supply chain and identify other accused.