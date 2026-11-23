The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday warned its empanelled printing presses of stringent action, including termination of contracts and blacklisting, for supplying substandard textbooks, directing them to exercise the “highest degree of care, diligence and quality control” at every stage of production.

Printers have been asked to conduct inspections and quality checks at every stage of production to ensure that only books conforming to prescribed standards are supplied. (File Photo) more less

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The move follows complaints of blurred text, tiny fonts and printing discrepancies in textbooks on social media, including a Class 10 history book flagged by a Supreme Court lawyer on Monday.

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In an advisory issued by its publication division on November 23, NCERT said it had received “numerous complaints” from various parts of the country about the “poor and substandard printing quality” of its textbooks and other publications. Such complaints, it said, adversely affected the “overall quality and acceptability” of its publications and undermined the Council’s “reputation and credibility”.

The advisory directed all empanelled presses to strictly adhere to NCERT’s technical specifications, prescribed quality standards and production guidelines. It also called for consistently high standards in printing, colour reproduction, registration, finishing, binding and overall workmanship.

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{{^usCountry}} Printers have been asked to conduct inspections and quality checks at every stage of production to ensure that only books conforming to prescribed standards are supplied. The council also stressed the need for appropriate machinery, skilled manpower and adequate quality-control mechanisms to ensure defect-free production and timely delivery, besides strict compliance with the terms and conditions of tenders, work orders and agreements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Printers have been asked to conduct inspections and quality checks at every stage of production to ensure that only books conforming to prescribed standards are supplied. The council also stressed the need for appropriate machinery, skilled manpower and adequate quality-control mechanisms to ensure defect-free production and timely delivery, besides strict compliance with the terms and conditions of tenders, work orders and agreements. {{/usCountry}}

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Warning of consequences for violations, NCERT said any “deviation from the prescribed specifications, negligence in maintaining quality standards or supply of substandard books shall be viewed seriously”. Depending on the violations, it said, action could include penalties, rejection of supplies, cancellation of allotted work, termination of contracts, revocation of empanelment and “debarment/blacklisting, wherever warranted”.

The advisory follows a complaint by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, who on Sunday posted images of his Class 10 son’s NCERT history textbook on X, flagging extremely small, blurred and poorly printed text.

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“The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably. NCERT must understand that such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among schoolchildren,” Jindal wrote. He subsequently shared further examples of printing discrepancies, including missing mathematical symbols, and called for an increase in font size to improve readability.

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NCERT responded on Sunday, saying it had taken cognisance of the concerns, was examining them on priority and would initiate strict action against any printer found responsible.

On Monday, the council replied to Jindal and stated that it had imposed a penalty on the printer responsible for the substandard Class 10 history textbooks and issued the advisory to all its empanelled presses. The textbook in question was printed by Greater Noida-based Shriji Enterprises. The book was first published in March 2007 and reprinted in January 2026.

Neither printer Shriji Enterprises nor NCERT officials respond to HT’s queries seeking details of the penalty imposed.

NCERT relies on a network of empanelled offset printing presses across the country to produce textbooks used in CBSE-affiliated and other schools. Its latest available list, updated in May 2026, includes 97 printers, among them Goyal Offset Works, Manipal Technologies, Repro India Ltd, Amar Ujala Limited and Universal Offset, with printing facilities spread across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat and other states.

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Reiterating the importance of maintaining the quality of educational resources, NCERT said all empanelled presses must treat the advisory as “most important” and comply with it strictly. “Quality is non-negotiable when it comes to educational resources,” it said on X while posting the advisory.