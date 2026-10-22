New Delhi, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights cannot merely forward complaints to authorities and await responses; instead, it must effectively monitor the actions taken regarding alleged violations of children's rights, the Central Information Commission has said.

NCPCR can't just forward complaints and await replies: CIC on child abuse claims

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The observation was made during an RTI appeal that sought an updated status report and a detailed inspection report concerning a complaint about the alleged physical abuse of children with disabilities at a school in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In a recent order, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh said that the allegations concerned the safety, dignity and educational rights of children with hearing and speech disabilities and warranted due attention and appropriate follow-up.

The complaint alleged that teachers and staff physically abused students and subjected them to cruel and inhuman treatment.

It also alleged that the children were not being taught adequately in sign language, which deprived them of a meaningful education and an inclusive learning environment.

In response to an RTI application submitted in July 2025, the NCPCR informed the applicant that it was awaiting an action report from the district magistrate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Subsequent submissions indicated that further reminders had been sent to the district administration, as well as a communication to Karnataka's school education department in September 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent submissions indicated that further reminders had been sent to the district administration, as well as a communication to Karnataka's school education department in September 2026. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, the CIC observed that the communication appeared general in nature and did not specifically address the complaint.

It also noted that the NCPCR had not adequately demonstrated whether any specific inquiry, inspection, or other concrete actions had been undertaken related to the allegations.

The child rights body, as a statutory institution entrusted with protecting and promoting children's rights, was expected to pursue complaints with due diligence and ensure appropriate follow-up, the commission said.

"Its role cannot be reduced to merely forwarding complaints and awaiting responses without effectively monitoring the action taken thereon," the order stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CIC added that although the proceedings concerned disclosure of information under the Right to Information Act, 2005, "the seriousness of the underlying grievance cannot be overlooked".

It directed the NCPCR's Central Public Information Officer to provide an updated, point-by-point response, along with records of actions taken, including any inspection report, inquiry report, or action taken report.

If no inquiry or inspection has been conducted, or no action taken report has been received, the applicant must be clearly informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.