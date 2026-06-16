NCPI merger, NDA's number game; another egg attack: TMC troubles see no end | The latest

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) identity crisis took a surprise turn on Sunday when 20 rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh, told speaker Om Birla that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, strengthening the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and setting the stage for one of the biggest defections in India’s parliamentary history. A local youth (unseen) throws an egg on TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh who was leaving from the residence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI video grab)

At least 20 lawmakers of the TMC met Birla on Sunday and submitted a letter that said the rebel group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023.

The party currently doesn’t have a lawmaker anywhere in the country. According to a Lok Sabha functionary, Birla will now verify the signatures of 20 MPs before approving the merger.

“We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” said rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, after the meeting with Birla.

With the merger, the strength of the Bhartiya Janata Party-led NDA has soared to 314 seats.

Latest in TMC crisis Structure to remain same: The 20 lawmakers who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI) are set to retain a structure similar to the one they had in the TMC.

Former TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, former party chief whip and a key rebel face Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, popular filmstars Deepak Adhikari, Saayoni Ghosh and June Maliah were among the 20 rebels. Arup Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Sharmila Sarkar, Mala Ray, former Indian football captain Prasun Banerjee, Asit Mal, Khalilur Rehman, Abu Taher Khan, Jagadish Basunia, Kalipada Soren, Mitali Bag, Bapi Haldar and Khalilur Rehman were also present in the meeting.

"The discussions are going on. There is no change. The earlier arrangement would continue," an earlier HT report quoted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the face of the rebel MPs, as saying.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Dastidar will become chief whip of the NCPI - a role she previously held in the TMC before being replaced by Kalyan Banerjee.

Veteran MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, who served as TMC's floor leader in the Lok Sabha before Abhishek Banerjee replaced him last year, is expected to become the NCPI's floor leader. Shatabdi Roy is likely to be named deputy leader.

The rebel bloc has also openly backed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "We are going to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah," Dastidar said.

NDA strength jumps to 314 seats in Lok Sabha: The defection has significantly boosted the NDA's numbers in Parliament. With the support of the 20 former TMC MPs, the alliance's strength in the Lok Sabha has risen from 294 to 314 seats. In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling bloc could potentially touch 155 seats after upcoming biennial polls and by-elections.

Despite the gains, the NDA remains short of the two-thirds majority required for Constitutional amendments - by 46 seats in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.

According to Article 368, a Constitution Amendment bill has to be "passed in each House by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting." Read full report here

Senior NCPI leader questions merger: NCPI national secretary Shantanu Dey said the party president had not discussed any merger proposal with other office-bearers and suggested that the decision lacked organisational approval.

"The party president never spoke about the merger within the party. Such decisions cannot be taken by himself," PTI news agency quoted Dey, who indicated possible differences within the organisation over the dramatic political development that has thrust the obscure party into the national spotlight.