Ahead of the special session of the parliament, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday appealed to the party to vote against the delimitation bill.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar (PTI/File)

Pawar on Sunday wrote a letter to party’s working president Supriya Sule appealing to her to defy pressure and vote against the legislation, warning that backing it would amount to betrayal of the party's progressive ideology and self respect of Maharashtra.

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There have been indications that the NCP(SP) will vote in favour of the delimitation bill though Sule has said the party will see the draft of the bill, discuss internally and announce the decision on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

Deep Dive Why did Rohit Pawar ask NCP (SP) to vote against the Delimitation Bill? He argued that redrawing constituencies using an old census could weaken federalism and affect SC and ST representation. He also said a fresh census was underway and constituencies could be redrawn in 2027 using updated population figures. Has NCP (SP) decided whether to support the Delimitation Bill? The party had not formally announced its position in the reports. Supriya Sule said it would examine the draft, discuss it internally and state its decision in the Lok Sabha. Why did Rohit Pawar appeal directly to Supriya Sule over the bill? He urged Sule to oppose the bill and publicly clarify her position, saying support could damage the party’s progressive image and alienate its workers and voters. He also said criticism of Sule and Sharad Pawar was growing amid uncertainty over the party’s stance.

In a strongly worded two-page letter, Rohit accused a power-hungry section within the party of pushing it towards the BJP. A party insider was acting as the saffron party’s agent and cautioned that the move had deeply angered the party’s loyal voters and grassroots workers, he wrote.

The letter signals an open revolt against the party’s likely stand on the bill, with Rohit directly questioning the Sule leadership decision and asking her to publicly clarify her position. More importantly, he chose not to use the party’s letterhead or mentioned himself as an NCP (SP) MLA leading to speculations over his next move, in case the party chooses to support the delimitation bill.

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{{^usCountry}} “Why should we become partners in this sin?” he asked, referring to the alleged conspiracy by the BJP to use leaders within the NCP (SP) to secure support for the legislation. "BJP has an ulterior motive behind this move. It wants to change the Constitution," he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why should we become partners in this sin?” he asked, referring to the alleged conspiracy by the BJP to use leaders within the NCP (SP) to secure support for the legislation. "BJP has an ulterior motive behind this move. It wants to change the Constitution," he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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He also warned the party that those who betrayed Maharashtra by siding with the ruling dispensation would not be forgiven by the people of Maharashtra. “The self-respecting people of Maharashtra will never elect such traitorous MLAs and MPs again,” he remarked.

Pawar argued that the bill, which seeks to redraw constituencies based on an old census, would undermine the federal structure and deny scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) representation in proportion to their population for the next 25 years.

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Questioning the urgency behind the proposed exercise, he said a fresh census was already underway and constituencies could be redrawn constitutionally in 2027 on the basis of updated population figures.

“Why is the BJP in such a hurry to do it now?. It is rushing because it feared losing elections from existing constituencies," the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA accused.

ALSO READ: 2 NCP-SP leaders resign over party’s stand to back Delimitation Bill

Rohit further accused the BJP of attempting to create constituencies favourable to itself and said its record in Assam had exposed the dangers of politically motivated delimitation.

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He also rejected the BJP’s attempt to link delimitation with women’s reservation, pointing out that Parliament had already passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023, with the NCP (SP) supporting it.

‘Your image is being tarnished’

In a personal appeal to Sule, Rohit said the ongoing discussions about supporting the bill had led to criticism of her and party chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently unwell and unable to explain his position.

ALSO READ: AAP to oppose Delimitation Bills; issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

He said the criticism of Sharad Pawar, who had spent six decades upholding the progressive ideals of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar, was particularly painful.

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“Saheb’s lifelong commitment to these ideals should not be undermined by decisions taken in his absence,” he said and added, “It was the responsibility of party leaders to protect the veteran leader’s progressive image.”

Rohit alleged that a leader within the party who was actually acting as the BJP’s agent was using Sule as a shield while her political image was being damaged.

‘Dear Tai, I have seen the emotions in your eyes’

“Dear Tai, I have seen the emotions in your eyes. I know that you, too, feel the same way we do, but you may be facing pressure,” he wrote.

He also took a swipe at leaders who argued that financial strength and access to power were necessary to win elections, saying such calculations had pushed the concerns of ordinary people out of the political discourse. “The views of MPs and MLAs alone should not determine the party’s position. The sentiments of millions of workers, office-bearers and voters who had worked for the party were equally important," Rohit pointed out.

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He urged Sule to openly state her opposition to the Bill and reassure the party’s progressive support base. “I humbly appeal to your sensitive conscience: please ensure that all of us vote against the delimitation bill,” he said.