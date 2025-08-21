CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s vice presidential candidate, filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He was accompanied by several union ministers and senior leaders of the NDA partners. Elections for the vice presidential election will be held on September 9. NDA’s VP pick CP Radhakrishnan files nomination

A little after 11 am. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari and NDA leaders Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), HD Kumaraswamy (JDS), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), AIADMK’s Thambidurai, Vinod Tawde (BJP) and LJP’s Chirag Paswan made way to the secretary general’s office to file his papers.

PM Modi was the chief proposer for Radhakrishnan, who is the governor of Maharashtra.

Earlier, he paid tributes at Prerna Sthal and offered floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Radhakrishnan was picked as NDA’s candidate at the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting on Sunday. The announcement was made by party president Nadda and endorsed by the NDA partners.

On Tuesday at the parliamentary party meeting of the NDA lawmakers, the Prime Minister recalled his four decade old ties with Radhakrishnan who won the Lok Sabha polls twice from Tamil Nadu in 1998 and 1999. He praised him for his “clean image, dedication, humility,” and said the election of a person of his calibre who loves sports but does not “play (political) games” would be good for the nation.