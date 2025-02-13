NEET aspirant found dead on Kota railway track

Jaipur: A 17-year-old boy preparing to sit for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) was found dead on a railway track in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday, police said. The student, originally from Bihar, was preparing for admission in undergraduate medical courses in Kota (Representative file photo)

“The body was discovered around 11pm on Wednesday at the Delhi-Mumbai railway track at Dhakania Rail Station. The student, originally from Bihar, was preparing for admission in undergraduate medical courses in Kota. He was staying in a hostel in Vigyan Nagar area for one year,” superintendent of police (SP) of Kota Amrita Douhan said.

Douhan added that police is investigating if he died by suicide. “His parents was informed and they are yet to arrive. We are probing what exactly happened to him. Police is checking the CCTV footages and speaking to his friends and family members. We are also probing whom he last spoke to,” he said.

Another 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra died after allegedly falling off a train in Kota on January 3.

Meanwhile, a total seven students died by suicide in Kota this year. Last year, at least 20 students died by suicide in Kota, down from 27 a year ago.

Kota is the hub of India’s test-prep business, estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore annually, according to district administration officials.

Students from across the country flock to the city after completing Class X, enrolling in residential test-prep institutes. They also join schools, most of which are primarily for certification purposes. Students attend classes at the test-prep institutes, which prepare them for both the Class XII examination and, more importantly, entrance exams such as NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).