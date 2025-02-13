Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET aspirant found dead on Kota railway track

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 08:13 PM IST

The body was discovered around 11pm on Wednesday at the Delhi-Mumbai railway track at Dhakania Rail Station

Jaipur: A 17-year-old boy preparing to sit for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) was found dead on a railway track in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday, police said.

The student, originally from Bihar, was preparing for admission in undergraduate medical courses in Kota (Representative file photo)
The student, originally from Bihar, was preparing for admission in undergraduate medical courses in Kota (Representative file photo)

“The body was discovered around 11pm on Wednesday at the Delhi-Mumbai railway track at Dhakania Rail Station. The student, originally from Bihar, was preparing for admission in undergraduate medical courses in Kota. He was staying in a hostel in Vigyan Nagar area for one year,” superintendent of police (SP) of Kota Amrita Douhan said.

Douhan added that police is investigating if he died by suicide. “His parents was informed and they are yet to arrive. We are probing what exactly happened to him. Police is checking the CCTV footages and speaking to his friends and family members. We are also probing whom he last spoke to,” he said.

Another 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra died after allegedly falling off a train in Kota on January 3.

Also Read: Two coaching students die by suicide within three hours in Kota

Meanwhile, a total seven students died by suicide in Kota this year. Last year, at least 20 students died by suicide in Kota, down from 27 a year ago.

Kota is the hub of India’s test-prep business, estimated to be worth 10,000 crore annually, according to district administration officials.

Students from across the country flock to the city after completing Class X, enrolling in residential test-prep institutes. They also join schools, most of which are primarily for certification purposes. Students attend classes at the test-prep institutes, which prepare them for both the Class XII examination and, more importantly, entrance exams such as NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On