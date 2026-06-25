NEET leak row: Dharmendra Pradhan says Rahul Gandhi ‘misleading’ youth, created ‘fear' in their minds

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday accused Congress MP and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of misleading the youth, especially NEET aspirants. The education minister has accused Rahul Gandhi and the opposition of "creating fear in the mind of the youth." (PTI)

The education minister's remarks come amid the NEET UG row, where the opposition has called for the BJP leader's resignation over the alleged paper leak.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the education minister stated that Rahul Gandhi and the opposition are "creating fear in the mind of the youth."

"Rahul Gandhi misled the NEET aspirants. Don’t mislead and put fear in the minds of the new generation. We all have a responsibility towards them," said Pradhan.

“I don’t want to indulge in politics when the matter concerns the future of the students, but the opposition’s decision to hold a rally in Kota just days before the examination was not appropriate," he added further.

Pradhan hits out at Kharge, Cockroach Janta Party Adding to the NEET row matter, the union education minister added that three students in Karnataka were unable to reach their exam centres due to a rally held by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.

“Three students could not reach their NEET examination because of Kharge’s rally. He later apologised to them. How can the Congress lecture us on this issue?" the minister asked.

He also commented on the Cockroach Janta Party movement, calling the online outfit "Rahul Gandhi's B-team."

Earlier this week, Pradhan spoke with NDTV regarding the NEET paper leak row, where he stated that "protectors had turned into predators."

The BJP leader stated that the teachers assigned responsibilities by the National Testing Agency (NTA) failed to carry out their duties properly.

“NTA had placed its trust in certain teachers, but some of them did not fulfil their responsibility. Rakshak hi bhakshak ban gaye (the protectors themselves turned predators),” he told NDTV.