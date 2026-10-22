Netanyahu invites PM Modi, flydubai pilot to light torch at Israel's Independence Day event

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to participate in Israel's Independence Day. The Israeli PM called upon PM Modi to light the torch on the occasion alongside flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, who averted a major aviation tragedy earlier in September.

Israeli PM Netanyahu shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. (@netanyahu)

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"I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day," he said, adding that PM Modi thanked him in return. Israel observes May 14 as Yom Ha'atzmaut or Israel's national day as the Israeli Declaration of Independence was signed on this date in 1948.

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ALSO READ: Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Smit Machchar's heroics on flydubai plane: 'Extraordinary bravery'

On September 30, 2026, Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his Omani co-pilot inside the cockpit as he prevented the latter's alleged bid to crash the flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Netanyahu had called Indian pilot Smit Machchhar a "hero of the entire world" as he spoke with him over the phone.

Netanyahu, Modi discuss bilateral ties

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu further said PM Modi expressed solidarity in fight against terrorism while hailing the "strong and decades-old ties" between India and Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu further said PM Modi expressed solidarity in fight against terrorism while hailing the "strong and decades-old ties" between India and Israel. {{/usCountry}}

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Minutes after Netanyahu's post, Prime Minister Modi took to X and said, “Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership.”

ALSO READ: Netanyahu warns future US president could be hostile to Israel, eyes close ties with India

Divulging the topics of their discussion, Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in West Asia, which has been witnessing a violent conflict, and emphasised the need to restore peace and stability in the region.

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The telephone conversation came in the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Israel has been embroiled in prolonged armed conflicts with Palestinian, Iranian and Yemeni groups in West Asia.

Prime Minister Modi had made a state visit to Israel from February 25 to 26. The two leaders had then agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level -- 'A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity'.

Modi had then said that India's security interest was linked to peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that New Delhi fully supported the Gaza Peace Initiative. They also had telephonic talks during the US-Iran and Iran conflict.

(With PTI inputs)