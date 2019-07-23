‘New era of development starts now’: Yeddyurappa after Kumaraswamy govt falls

Minutes after HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote moved by him in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said that a “new era of development starts now”.

“It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now,” said Yeddyurappa.

Scores of BJP supporters were seen celebrating at the party’s state office in Bengaluru soon after Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost the vote in the assembly.

“Their (rebel MLAs) resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker, after acceptance of resignations they have to decide whether to join BJP or not. In present scenario, we have 105 MLAs, it is a majority for BJP, we will form a stable government,” said BJP leader Jagadish Shettar.

An emotional Kumaraswamy said he had been running a government that was speculated to collapse right from the point that it was formed.

Before he left, Kumaraswamy had a word of advice for the other lawmakers, including those from the rival BJP and its boss BS Yeddyurappa.

“This seat is not permanent for anybody. There have been 23 chief ministers in this state,” he told the assembly, capping a discussion that had gone on for four days.

The BJP, which was convinced that the Congress-JDS coalition had lost its majority, did not participate in the confidence motion.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 20:20 IST